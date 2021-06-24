Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $378.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

