LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

