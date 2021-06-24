LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.12 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.