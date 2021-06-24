LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $91,122,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.