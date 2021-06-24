LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in The Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

