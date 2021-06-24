LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock.
LSL opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £464.80 million and a P/E ratio of 27.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 426.23. LSL Property Services has a 1 year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
About LSL Property Services
