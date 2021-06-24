LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock.

LSL opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £464.80 million and a P/E ratio of 27.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 426.23. LSL Property Services has a 1 year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.