Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.730-6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.83 billion-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.100-1.150 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $363.58. 11,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,854. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

