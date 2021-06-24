Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.61 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

