Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.31.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,060. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

