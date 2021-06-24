Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP cut its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

