MAP Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $14.95 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $611,195.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00100390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00163925 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.08 or 0.99995235 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.