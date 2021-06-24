Maple Trading 33.7% Lower This Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00020771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $107,182.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00055486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00020491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00605798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

