Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.77. 4,981,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,634. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

