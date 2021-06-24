Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 1.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 1.57% of Markel worth $245,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,173.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,204.41. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $880.59 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

