Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 20,537 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 2.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 1.32% of CyberArk Software worth $66,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,144. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -223.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.46. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

