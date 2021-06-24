Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 14,623 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,415,000 after purchasing an additional 663,803 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 395,864 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 370,615 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,536,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.19. 75,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,224. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.90. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

