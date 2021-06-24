Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $173.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,933.10 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.25.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

