Martingale Asset Management L P Has $671,000 Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $849.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $855.90. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

