Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 277.79, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.42. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

