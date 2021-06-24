Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Kforce worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.35. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock worth $6,734,719. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

