Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 10,126 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.12.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 3.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

