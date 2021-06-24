Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 293 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Universal were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of Universal stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.67. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.