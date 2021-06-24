Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of -143.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

