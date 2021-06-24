Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

