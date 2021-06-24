Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,106 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $47,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.21. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,519,005.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

