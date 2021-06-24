Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,521 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.47% of New Jersey Resources worth $56,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NJR opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

