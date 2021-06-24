Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $58.62 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2,858.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Polaris were worth $58,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

PII opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.