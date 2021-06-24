Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,507 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.03% of Certara worth $43,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

CERT opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 830,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,364,968.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,874,095 shares of company stock worth $214,486,017. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.