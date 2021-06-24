Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,576 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $40,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

