Master Contract Token 1-Day Volume Tops $64,494.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $248,459.91 and approximately $64,494.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.59 or 0.05770771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00121820 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.