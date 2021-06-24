Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions."

NASDAQ MATW traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 466,811 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

