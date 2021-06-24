Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several research firms have commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.