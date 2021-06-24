Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,124 shares during the period. Medallia accounts for 1.2% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Medallia worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Medallia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Medallia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Medallia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,518,134.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $44,812,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,140 shares of company stock worth $7,524,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 11,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,223. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

