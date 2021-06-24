MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Cap Achieves $685,670.43

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $685,670.43 and approximately $7,437.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00100589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00164710 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,764.34 or 1.00550857 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

