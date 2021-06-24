Megacoin (MEC) Reaches Market Cap of $318,129.07

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $318,129.07 and $19.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00396535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,546,062 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

