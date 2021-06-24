Meme (MEME) Market Cap Tops $9.08 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $324.38 or 0.00953924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $1.45 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00382295 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016576 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

