Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $142,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,271,842.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,899,159 shares of company stock worth $12,585,409 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

