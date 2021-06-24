Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $29,000 Investment in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 303,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

