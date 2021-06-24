Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQNS opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

