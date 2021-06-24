Mercury (MER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,889.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $1,889.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00104836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00167584 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,054.96 or 1.00136819 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

