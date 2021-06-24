Metal (MTL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.41 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Metal has a market capitalization of $88.64 million and approximately $27.41 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00004007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00090878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00603026 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

