Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-3.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MEI stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.07. 235,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

