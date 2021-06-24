Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.