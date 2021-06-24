Michael Midgley Sells 16,107 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $153,016.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.54. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 16.98%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

