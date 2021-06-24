Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.18.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.04. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $266.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.