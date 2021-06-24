MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,223 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.66% of MicroVision worth $48,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

