Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $100,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,893. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.47.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.