Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON MIND opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Mind Gym has a 12 month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.40. The company has a market cap of £169.65 million and a P/E ratio of -850.00.
About Mind Gym
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.