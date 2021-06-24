Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 53,811 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 168.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of First Solar worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

