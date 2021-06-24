Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,204 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06.

